Invesque (IVQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Invesque to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter.

IVQ opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Invesque has a twelve month low of C$1.92 and a twelve month high of C$4.70. The firm has a market cap of C$206.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

IVQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Invesque from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Invesque in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

