Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Genuine Parts (GPC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Genuine Parts was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.00.

5/4/2021 – Genuine Parts was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.00.

5/3/2021 – Genuine Parts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Genuine Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $129.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Genuine Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $109.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Genuine Parts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Genuine Parts was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/25/2021 – Genuine Parts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

4/23/2021 – Genuine Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $129.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Genuine Parts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable. Acquisition of PartsPoint and Alliance Automotive Group and the possession of full ownership in Inenco have bolstered the company’s growth. Its aggressive e-commerce initiatives and cost cut initiatives amid the pandemic and steady dividend growth bode well. Genuine Parts’ upbeat 2021 view sparks optimism. However, automotive segment sales are likely to be weighed down on demand headwinds due to the Covid-19 resurgence. Capex for 2021 is projected in the band of $275-$325 million, implying a significant uptick from $158 million recorded in 2020. Rising capex may clip the firm’s cash flows. Foreign exchange fluctuations and high debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/23/2021 – Genuine Parts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

GPC stock opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

