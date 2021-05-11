Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

4/28/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $77.00.

4/12/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/5/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

3/31/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $67.00.

3/30/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $67.00.

3/25/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/25/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/24/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $70.00.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $73.00.

3/15/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

