Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $37.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.59.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.