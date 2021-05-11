iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DFVL) Shares Down 0.1%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DFVL) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.99 and last traded at $81.99. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.