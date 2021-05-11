IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.21 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,450. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

