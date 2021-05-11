Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Down to $36.36

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.36, but opened at $33.57. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 81,110 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $381,643.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,833.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

