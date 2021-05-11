IRISnet Price Hits $0.15 (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $150.54 million and $14.97 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,017,149,804 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,468,366 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

