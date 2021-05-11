Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 21,369 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,369 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $138.25. The company had a trading volume of 311,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,806. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

