Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,542. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

