iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Executive Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.