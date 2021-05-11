iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Position Boosted by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $53.00. 5,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,942. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

