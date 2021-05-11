iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KXI. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.