iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 315.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

