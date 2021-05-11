iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for about 2.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,633,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,403,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.