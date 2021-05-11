iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Decreased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

SCZ traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.52. 32,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $76.35.

