iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.