iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the exchange traded fund’s stock.

IGM opened at $366.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.63. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $242.22 and a 12-month high of $392.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 491,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,658,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 161,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

