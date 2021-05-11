iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 283,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $235.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.40 and a fifty-two week high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

