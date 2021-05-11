iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Cut by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 6.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $103,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $273.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

