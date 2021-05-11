iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, reaching $415.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,299. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

