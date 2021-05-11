iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,584 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.96. 139,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,920. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

