iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4,669.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 45,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 478,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 226,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106,363 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $109.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,983. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

