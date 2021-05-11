iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,483,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,283,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after buying an additional 342,668 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 284,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 65,156 shares during the period.

Shares of IYZ opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

