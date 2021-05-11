Italo (XTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,208.98

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Italo has a market capitalization of $69,208.98 and $1,156.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Italo has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $458.43 or 0.00829828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 150.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.58 or 0.01215660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.00713498 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.