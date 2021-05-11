iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITOS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.