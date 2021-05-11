Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Itron by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 814,324 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after acquiring an additional 290,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,798,000 after acquiring an additional 234,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

