ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group downgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE:ITT opened at $99.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. ITT has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in ITT by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ITT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.