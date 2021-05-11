IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IWG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays started coverage on IWG in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

Shares of LON IWG traded down GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 362.20 ($4.73). The company had a trading volume of 4,020,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 358.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 341.02. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 193.10 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

