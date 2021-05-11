IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $179.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.93. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

IZEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.