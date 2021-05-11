J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Gary Charles George Sells 5,000 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.47. 575,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average is $147.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.