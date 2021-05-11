J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.27-9.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.676-1.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.270-9.510 EPS.

JCOM traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.71. 444,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.15.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

