James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. James River Group has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after purchasing an additional 119,821 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in James River Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in James River Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 208,384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in James River Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,086,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

