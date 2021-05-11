Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 186,661 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,102 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 55,493 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,125,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT opened at $270.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $173.37 and a 52 week high of $287.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.43 and a 200-day moving average of $256.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.