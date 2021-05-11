Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 708 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NuVasive worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

