Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 418,262 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,916,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 93,955 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.