JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -108.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.48, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

