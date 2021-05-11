Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.94). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.