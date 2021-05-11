Jiya Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 18th (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Jiya Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JYAC) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 18th. Jiya Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Jiya Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of JYAC stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Jiya Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,041,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

