JNBA Financial Advisors Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.52. 16,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

