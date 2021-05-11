JNBA Financial Advisors Has $880,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.87.

Shares of HD traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.81. 116,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.49. The company has a market cap of $355.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

