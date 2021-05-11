JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.11. 73,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

