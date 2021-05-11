John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of HPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. 55,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,072. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

