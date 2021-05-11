John L. Harrington Sells 26,500 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. 1,923,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,562. The company has a market capitalization of $945.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.