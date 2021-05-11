John Wood Group (LON:WG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $272.42

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.42 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 281.30 ($3.68). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 274.80 ($3.59), with a volume of 790,737 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.71 ($4.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.41.

In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,430 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £4,147 ($5,418.08). Also, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,568 in the last three months.

About John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

