John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDGJF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays cut John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$4.12 during trading on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

