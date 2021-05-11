John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDGJF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays cut John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$4.12 during trading on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

