Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $733,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 110,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $1,966,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $252.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.24 and a 200-day moving average of $236.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,855 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

