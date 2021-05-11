Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 130 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,158 shares of company stock worth $8,175,479 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

