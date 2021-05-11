Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 133 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.28. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

