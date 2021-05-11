Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 25,295 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,295 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

NYSE PM opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.